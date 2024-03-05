Jordan, United Arab Emirates Discuss Relations, Regional Affairs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 5 (Petra) - Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, Ahmed Safadi, and United Arab Emirates Federal National Council Speaker, Saqr Ghobash, underlined the strong historical ties, emphasizing the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.During their meeting at the Federal National Council headquarters, Safadi emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit, stressing continued parliamentary coordination to address regional challenges, notably the Palestinian cause.Regarding the war on Gaza and events in the West Bank, Safadi reiterated Jordan's steadfast stance, advocating for an end to the conflict and swift humanitarian aid delivery to civilians. He underscored the imperative of establishing a Palestinian state for lasting peace and emphasized Jordan's custodianship over holy sites in Jerusalem.Safadi called for increased economic ties, recognizing the United Arab Emirates' remarkable progress. He emphasized the need for unity and cooperation to overcome regional challenges and advance mutual development goals.Ghobash acknowledged Jordan's contributions to the United Arab Emirates' development and highlighted strong bilateral relations, particularly in addressing the Palestinian cause.He emphasized the United Arab Emirates' diplomatic efforts and ongoing support for Palestine.