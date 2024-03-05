Jordan Top Choice For Kuwaiti Investors - Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, March 5 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary of Kuwait's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ziad Al-Najem, said Tuesday that Jordan is a top choice for Kuwaiti investors due to its diverse investment opportunities.

Speaking during the 8th session of the joint Kuwaiti-Jordanian technical trade committee, Al-Najem highlighted its goal of enhancing bilateral relations and addressing obstacles, thus fulfilling both nations' aspirations. Increasing trade through information exchange, expertise sharing, and participation in exhibitions and conferences, especially in the private sectors, is a key focus of the committee's meetings.

On her side, Secretary General of the Jordanian Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, Dana Al-Zoubi, affirmed the strong ties between the two countries adding that Kuwait is a vital strategic partner. She also added that the committee's meetings show the eagerness of the two countries to increase investments and commercial trade in various fields.

Representatives from ministries and government agencies attended the meeting, while on the Jordanian side, participants included representatives from both government agencies and the private sector.(end)

