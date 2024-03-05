Oscars 2024: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming Online? Check Nominees, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Oscars 2024: The 96th annual Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles Kimmel is set to return as the host for the second consecutive year, marking his fourth time hosting the prestigious ceremony. A biopic centred on Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist behind the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, has garnered nominations in 13 categories, including 'Best Film', 'Best Director', and 'Best Adapted Screenplay'.Everything you need to know about the live-streaming details for Oscars 2024:The Oscars 2024 will take place on March 11 and will start at 04:00 am IST. You can watch the event live on Disney+Hotstar in India and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars for the fourth time in March 2024 Read: 2024 Oscar nominations announced: See the full list hereBelow are the nominations for Oscars 2024:Best Picture:American FictionAnatomy of a FallBarbieThe HoldoversKillers of the Flower MoonMaestroOppenheimerPast LivesPoor ThingsThe Zone of InterestOther categories include Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Direction, Best Animated Feature Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Documentary Feature Film, and Best Documentary Short Film nominees for Best Actress in a Leading Role are:Annette Bening for \"Nyad\"Lily Gladstone for \"Killers of the Flower Moon\"Sandra Hüller for \"Anatomy of a Fall\"Carey Mulligan for \"Maestro\"Emma Stone for“Poor Things”The nominees for Best Cinematography are:\"El Conde\" – Cinematography by Edward Lachman\"Killers of the Flower Moon\" – Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto\"Maestro\" – Cinematography by Matthew Libatique\"Oppenheimer\" – Cinematography by Hoyte van Hoytema\"Poor Things\" – Cinematography not provided nominees for Best Directing are:\"Anatomy of a Fall\" directed by Justine Triet\"Killers of the Flower Moon\" directed by Martin Scorsese\"Oppenheimer\" directed by Christopher Nolan\"Poor Things\" directed by Yorgos Lanthimos\"The Zone of Interest\" directed by Jonathan Glazer.(With inputs from agencies)



