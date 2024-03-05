               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission Meeting Kicks Off


3/5/2024 3:39:24 AM

Fatime Letifova Read more

The 20th session of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation kicks off in Astana today, Azernews reports.

Before the meeting, there was a bilateral meeting between the co-chairs of the Commission, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, and Kazakhstan's Transport Minister Marat Karabayev.

Besides, the sides exchanged views on steps taken to strengthen mutual activity in all directions of cooperation between the two countries, including the expansion of the nomenclature of export-import goods and the development of priority projects in the fields of energy, investment, and transport logistics.

At the meeting of the commission, the multifaceted cooperation agenda, goals, commercial-economic, energy, transport, logistics, industry, construction, agriculture, health, food safety, space activities, and digitalization, which ensure the development of high-level Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations based on brotherhood and friendship in a new historical stage, were discussed.

Moreover, information technologies, science and education, culture, youth policy, tourism, sports, ecology, environment, and other works and perspectives were reviewed.

