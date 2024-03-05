Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission Meeting Kicks Off

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
The 20th session of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental
Commission on Economic Cooperation kicks off in Astana today, Azernews reports.
Before the meeting, there was a bilateral meeting between the
co-chairs of the Commission, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz
Shahbazov, and Kazakhstan's Transport Minister Marat Karabayev.
Besides, the sides exchanged views on steps taken to strengthen
mutual activity in all directions of cooperation between the two
countries, including the expansion of the nomenclature of
export-import goods and the development of priority projects in the
fields of energy, investment, and transport logistics.
At the meeting of the commission, the multifaceted cooperation
agenda, goals, commercial-economic, energy, transport, logistics,
industry, construction, agriculture, health, food safety, space
activities, and digitalization, which ensure the development of
high-level Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations based on brotherhood and
friendship in a new historical stage, were discussed.
Moreover, information technologies, science and education,
culture, youth policy, tourism, sports, ecology, environment, and
other works and perspectives were reviewed.
