Plating On Plastics Market To Gain Valuation Of US$ 1,301.3 Million By 2032, Notes IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Plating on Plastics Market Report by Plastic Type (ABS, ABS/PC, PEI, PBT, LCP, PEEK, PP, and Others), Plating Type (Chrome, Nickel, and Others), Application (Automotive, Building and Construction, Utilities, Electronics, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global plating on plastics market size reached US$ 690.8 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,301.3 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Plating on Plastics Industry:

Automotive Industry Demand:

The increasing utilization of plating on plastics (POP) in the automotive industry is impelling the market growth. This sector consistently seeks innovative methods to reduce vehicle weight and increase fuel efficiency while not compromising on aesthetics and durability. POP fulfills these requirements by offering a lightweight alternative to metal parts with a premium metallic finish. This technology is extensively used in car interiors and exteriors for features, such as grilles, logos, door handles, and light bezels. The growing shift towards electric vehicles (EVs), which require lightweight components for better battery efficiency, is offering a favorable market outlook.

Technological Advancements:

Innovations in the field of POP are propelling the market growth. These advancements include improvements in adhesion properties, eco-friendly plating processes, and the development of more durable and aesthetic finishes. Advancements in plastics, such as the introduction of high-temperature resistant and more adaptable polymers, are expanding the application of POP. Additionally, the development of less toxic and more environmentally sustainable plating chemicals addresses environmental concerns, making POP more appealing.

Adoption of Medical Device and Healthcare Sectors:

The rising adoption of POP in medical device and healthcare sectors for various applications is supporting the market growth. POP is used for manufacturing lightweight, durable, and aesthetically appealing components for medical devices and equipment. Technology is particularly advantageous in creating ergonomic and easy-to-clean surfaces, which are essential in medical environments. The rising healthcare expenditures are driving the demand for advanced medical devices, and the increasing focus on home healthcare products is amplifying the use of POP in this sector. Moreover, the increasing popularity of personalized medical devices is catalyzing the demand for customized plastic components with high-quality metallic finishes.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Plating on Plastics Industry:



Artcraft Plating and Finishing Company Inc.

Atotech, Bolta Werke GmbH

Cybershield Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Galva Decoparts Pvt. Ltd.,

JCU Corporation

Leader Plating on Plastic Ltd

MacDermid Incorporated (Element Solutions Inc)

MPC Plating Inc.

Phillips Plating Corporation Precision Plating (Aust) Pty Ltd

Plating on Plastics Market Report Segmentation:

By Plastic Type:



ABS

ABS/PC

PEI

PBT

LCP

PEEK

PP Others

ABS represents the largest segment owing to its excellent surface quality and suitability for electroplating.

By Plating Type:



Chrome

Nickel Others

Chrome exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to its desirable properties like high corrosion resistance, aesthetic appeal, and durability.

By Application:



Automotive

Building and Construction

Utilities

Electronics Others



Automotive holds the biggest market share as plating on plastics is extensively used for enhancing the appearance and longevity of automotive components.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Europe dominates the market, driven by its stringent environmental regulations and the adoption of advanced plating technologies, coupled with a strong automotive and electronics manufacturing sector that extensively utilizes plated plastics.

Global Plating on Plastics Market Trends:

The increasing integration of 3D printing technology with plating on plastics (POP) is impelling the market growth. This convergence allows for greater design flexibility and customization in manufacturing processes. 3D printing creates complex and intricate shapes, which are then enhanced aesthetically and functionally through POP. This trend is particularly appealing in sectors like aerospace, automotive, and healthcare, where customized, lightweight, and durable components are in high demand. The ability of 3D printing to rapidly prototype and produce tailored parts with metallic finishes is enhancing product development and manufacturing strategies in these industries.

