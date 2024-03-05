Deloitte set to establish ServiceNow Innovation Center in Riyadh

(MENAFN- Deloitte) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 4 March 2024 – Deloitte, the leading global professional services firm, and ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, announced the plans to establish the ServiceNow Public Sector Innovation Center at the Deloitte Digital Center in Riyadh. The announcement was made on the opening day of LEAP, the flagship technology event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, taking place March 4th – 7th, 2024.

Deloitte Middle East CEO, Mutasem Dajani commented, “The launch of our ServiceNow Innovation Center in Riyadh demonstrates our commitment to the emerging needs of both, the public and private sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It also further underlines our commitment to local Saudi talent through job creation and skill development. We will continue to work with our alliance partners to drive innovation and digital transformation, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

The facility will be the best-in-class ServiceNow Innovation Center in Riyadh, and will serve as a strategic hub for public sector and business leaders seeking to drive innovation and accelerate time to value. The center will be powered by generative AI and will leverage the combined expertise of Deloitte and ServiceNow professionals specializing in transformation efforts across industries. The Innovation Center will work closely with organizations to understand their business goals, streamline their operations, bridge internal skills gaps to upskill their workforce and maximize return on investment.

Rashid Bashir, Consulting CEO at Deloitte Middle East, commented on the partnership, "In alliance with ServiceNow, we are committed to utilize our market leading, deep understanding of organizational needs to empower businesses with the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to unlock the full potential of the ServiceNow platform and drive sustainable growth to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape."

“At ServiceNow, we are committed to change how governments work through digital transformation as well as generative AI,” said Raj Iyer, head of global public sector at ServiceNow. “Through this new innovation center in Riyadh, ServiceNow and Deloitte are working shoulder-to-shoulder to help the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia accelerate the delivery of new digital services. It has never been easier to leverage the power of a platform like ServiceNow to truly transform how governments serve their citizens.”

The ServiceNow Innovation Center will build on over 11 years of Deloitte’s experience as a ServiceNow Global Elite Partner, having delivered transformation programs for over 5,500 clients worldwide and over 6,000 implementations





MENAFN05032024003064001906ID1107934986