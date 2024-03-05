10Th Ecowaste Exhibition & Forum To Create Blueprint For Addressing Region's Waste Challenges

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



The three-day event will promote circular economy and tackle Middle East region's waste challenges by exploring innovative product and ideas

Taking place from April 16 to 18, the EcoWASTE Forum will highlight the region's effort to curb plastic and industry waste Tadweer Group is the Strategic Partner for the 10th Year in a row

Abu Dhabi, UAE, March 4, 2024:

The highly anticipated EcoWASTE Exhibition & Forum will return for its 10th edition on April 16 to 18 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. As one of six vertical platforms within the World Future Energy Summit, the Exhibition will explore a wide variety of potential solutions to help close the loop on the Gulf's waste challenges.

Organised by RX Middle East as part of the World Future Energy Summit, with Tadweer Group as Strategic Partner, the milestone exhibition will convene global stakeholders to explore innovative technologies that hold the potential to transform waste management practices.

Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tadweer Group , announced the return of EcoWASTE at a press conference on March 4:“As we usher in the 10th edition of EcoWASTE, we are proud to pioneer opportunities and conversations focused on revolutionising recycling, reducing waste, and promoting a circular economy in the MENA region. Our proactive efforts to unlock the value of waste to help create a greener tomorrow align with our Waste to Zero goals, and ultimate ambition to divert 80% of Abu Dhabi's waste from landfills by 2030. We look forward to bringing the industry together to exchange insights and engaging with world leaders, experts and the public as we continue to make key contributions to the UAE's sustainability strategy and global emissions objectives.'

With sustainability at the top of the global agenda, the highly anticipated Exhibition at the World Future Energy Summit promises a comprehensive programme spanning three days. Visitors can expect engaging panel discussions, informative case studies, technology showcases, and presentations delivered by industry experts. These sessions will delve into critical topics such as waste to energy, community engagement, the role of the circular economy in government decarbonisation targets, enhancing circular practices to create new revenue streams from waste management and practical approaches to reduce packaging.

This year, Tadweer Group will highlight best practices from its own sustainability initiatives, including the construction of a new waste to energy plant in Abu Dhabi, which will begin in 2024. The plant will both divert waste from landfills and contribute to minimising reliance on traditional fossil fuels.

Tadweer Group also plans to showcase updates on upcoming projects. This includes a waste to sustainable aviation fuel plant in Al Ain and a first-of-its-kind pilot using Levidian's LOOP technology, an innovative approach that strips carbon from gas produced by organic waste and stores it in high-quality graphene, a material that is 200 times more resistant than steel. Tadweer Group will also launch its Waste to Art competition, recognising sustainability in art, and host its Sustainable Stand Awards, acknowledging innovation combined with eco-friendly exhibition spaces.

Additionally, the exhibition in April will host a number of prominent regional and international exhibitors, including Italy's Dulevo International, Denmark's Eldan Recycling, ATI Industries of France, the US-owned BTS Biogas SRL, and Serbia's Plastik Gogic.

World Future Energy Summit 2024 is expected to host close to 400 exhibitors, attract more than 30,000 visitors, and feature over 350 speakers addressing solar, ecowaste, water, clean energy, climate and environment, and smart cities. This year will also see the addition of three new forums on The Pathway to 1.5C, Green Finance, and eMobility.

