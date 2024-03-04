Educators In Chiriqui Will Not Work Today Monday March 4Th 2024

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Association of Chirican Educators (AECHI) has announced that they will not be going to work today Monday, March 4, the official start date of the 2024 school year.

Juan de Dios Camaño, general secretary of the guild, confirmed that he has not been summoned to begin a strike and explained that this decision requires a consultation with the members of the organization to reach a consensus.





Although he recognizes the serious problems in the education system, Camaño considers that this is not the right time to call for such an action.

On the other hand, the Free Magisterial Unit, which represents several teaching unions in the country, has called for a militant strike for next Monday, due to the poor condition of schools, lack of teachers and dissatisfaction with the storied school calendar established by the Ministry of Education.



