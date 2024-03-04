Estonia's Initiative To Use Frozen Russian Assets To Rebuild Ukraine A Role Model For Whole World - Kuleba And Tsahkna

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After the adoption of a law in Estonia regarding Russia's frozen assets, no one in the world will have the right to say that they cannot be transferred for Ukraine's recovery.

That's according to a joint op-ed of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Estonia, Dmytro Kuleba and Margus Tsahkna, published by the Estonian Foreign Ministry, Ukrinform reports.

The ministers said that Estonia has been a great help for Ukraine to stand against Russia's terror and is the first to show others how to make Russia pay by using the aggressor's frozen assets worth $300 billion, currently frozen by Western nations.

"Estonia's initiative to use Russia's frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine is a role model for all of the world. The law, which the Estonian parliament is deliberating, has a significant symbolic value. Once Estonia proves that frozen assets can be delivered to Ukraine lawfully, there is no reason for anybody to say that it cannot be done," Kuleba and Tsahkna said.

In their opinion, this act would not undermine the rule of law and is a necessary step in the face of flagrant violations of international norms. It is a step that, with careful legal and economic consideration, can reinforce the rule of law, support the stability of the global financial system, and ultimately contribute to a safer, more just international order, the ministers said, adding that such a decision would set a precedent for the future.

They emphasized that they support using the windfall profits from frozen Russian assets for the joint purchase of military equipment for Ukraine. They believe the EU's recent regulatory stance against the immobilization of Russian assets solidifies the legal groundwork for potential contributions to Ukraine's recovery.

"This initiative, coupled with Estonia's pioneering efforts to legislate the use of Russian assets for compensation, marks a decisive step towards justice," the foreign ministers said.