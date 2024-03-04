(MENAFN) In a recent development on the conflict in Donbass, a supplied M1 Abrams heavy tank from the US to Ukraine found itself at the center of controversy. The Russian military claimed to have rendered the tank ineffective by stripping it of all sensitive technologies before it was handed over to Ukraine. The incident unfolded near the recently liberated city of Avdeevka, with videos circulating on social media showing the tank engulfed in flames on the front line.



The destruction of the Abrams tank was later confirmed by Moscow's Defense Ministry, accompanied by a warning from Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He highlighted that the West had been forewarned about the vulnerability of its military equipment supplied to Kiev, emphasizing that such equipment "will burn" on the battlefield.



Yan Gagin, an adviser to the head of Russia's Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), provided insights in an interview with RIA Novosti, dismissing the Abrams as "an empty tin can with a cannon." According to Gagin, strategic measures were taken to ensure that Ukraine did not gain access to any innovations or secret technologies embedded in the tank. Prior to its handover, all such sensitive components were reportedly removed.



The revelation raises questions about the effectiveness of military aid provided by the West to Ukraine and the potential implications of stripped-down equipment on the ongoing conflict. As tensions escalate, the fate of supplied weaponry and the strategic decisions surrounding their deployment become critical factors shaping the narrative of the conflict in Eastern Europe.







