MP says Israel willing to get furthermore violent with Russia

(MENAFN) A member of Israel's parliament, Amir Weitmann, has indicated that the Israeli government is poised to adopt a more assertive position against Russia, citing perceived Moscow involvement in the ongoing conflict with Hamas. In an interview with Business Insider, Weitmann outlined the intention to bolster support for Ukraine, suggesting a connection between Russia's alleged role in the Hamas war against West Jerusalem and Israel's willingness to take a firmer stance.



Weitmann asserted that if the current conflict with Hamas persists, Israel faces constraints on diverting munitions to Ukraine. However, he hinted that in the event of a resolution in Gaza preceding the conflict in Ukraine, Israeli weapons could be directed to Kiev. The lawmaker's comments followed Israel's announcement, revealed at the United Nations, to provide an early warning system to assist Kiev in countering Russian airstrikes and drone attacks.



Weitmann emphasized that Israel's decision to enhance support for Ukraine was not unexpected, claiming that Russia is heavily involved in the events unfolding in Israel, particularly referencing the war with Hamas initiated by surprise raids in October. However, he provided no specific details about the extent or nature of Russia's alleged involvement, leaving uncertainties about the level at which Moscow is perceived to be engaged.



The Israeli MP, who leads the libertarian faction of the ruling Likud Party, had previously made strong statements accusing Russia of supporting "Nazi people" aiming for genocide against Israel. In an interview with RT in October, Weitmann asserted that Israel would ensure Ukraine's victory and warned that Russia would "pay the price" for its actions.



The evolving dynamics between Israel and Russia, amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, underscore the complexities of geopolitical relationships and how regional conflicts may influence broader international alliances.



