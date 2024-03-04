Vehicle Recycling Market Size 2024: Top Leaders, Report Analysis And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled

The global vehicle recycling market size reached US$ 82.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 243.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during 2024-2032.

Global Vehicle Recycling Market Trends:

The increasing environmental awareness and stringent regulations aimed at reducing landfill waste and emissions are compelling the automotive industry to adopt sustainable practices, including vehicle recycling. The scarcity of natural resources and the rising cost of raw materials further bolster the demand for recycled materials, making vehicle recycling economically attractive. Technological advancements in recycling processes have also enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of material recovery, expanding the range of recyclable components. Additionally, consumer preference for environmentally friendly and sustainable products is growing, encouraging manufacturers to incorporate recycled materials into new vehicles.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Vehicle Recycling Industry:

Environmental Regulations and Sustainability Initiatives:

Environmental regulations and sustainability initiatives are significant drivers in the growth of the vehicle recycling market. Governments worldwide are implementing stricter environmental laws that mandate the recycling of vehicles to reduce waste and decrease the environmental footprint of automotive manufacturing. These regulations encourage the development of more sophisticated recycling processes, ensuring that materials such as metals, plastics, and fluids are recovered and reused efficiently. Sustainability initiatives by automotive manufacturers and recycling companies further boost the market, as they aim to meet consumer demand for more environmentally friendly practices. By promoting the circular economy, these initiatives ensure that the industry contributes to the conservation of resources, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and minimization of landfill waste, driving the growth of the vehicle recycling market.

Technological Advancements in Recycling Processes:

Technological advancements in recycling processes significantly impact the growth of the vehicle recycling market. Innovations in dismantling, sorting, and processing technologies have made the recycling of vehicles more efficient and cost-effective. These technologies allow for the recovery of a higher quantity and quality of materials, including metals, plastics, and rare elements used in electric vehicle batteries, enhancing their value in the recycling chain. Automation and robotics have been introduced to streamline operations, reduce labor costs, and increase safety in recycling facilities. Furthermore, developments in material identification and separation technologies enable recyclers to extract valuable components more effectively, increasing profitability and making the recycling process more sustainable, thereby fueling market growth.

Increase in End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs):

The increase in end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) globally is a crucial factor driving the growth of the vehicle recycling market. As the global vehicle population ages, the number of vehicles reaching the end of their useful life rises, creating a significant demand for vehicle recycling services. This trend is exacerbated by shorter vehicle lifecycle trends and consumer preferences for newer, more advanced models, leading to more vehicles being retired sooner. The growing volume of ELVs presents opportunities for the recycling industry to capture and recycle valuable materials, contributing to resource conservation and waste reduction. Moreover, the rise in ELVs supports the sustainability goals of reducing the environmental impact of automotive production and disposal, further stimulating the vehicle recycling market.

Vehicle Recycling Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:



Passenger Cars Recycling Commercial Vehicles Recycling

Passenger cars recycling represented the largest segment due to their high volume and frequency of turnover compared to commercial vehicles.

Breakup by Material:



Iron

Aluminium

Steel

Rubber

Copper

Glass

Plastic Others

Steel represented the largest segment because it is the predominant material used in vehicle manufacturing, offering both durability and recyclability.

Breakup by Application:



OEMs Aftermarket

Aftermarket represented the largest segment as recycled parts and materials are extensively used for repairs and maintenance, driving demand.

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Region-wise, North America emerged as the largest market due to its robust automotive industry, stringent environmental regulations, and well-established recycling infrastructure.

