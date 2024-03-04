New Ooredoo Center Opens At Qatar's Free Zones' Business Innovation Park

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and Ooredoo, the leading telecommunications company in Qatar, officially opened the newest Ooredoo center in the Investor Relations Center at the Business Innovation Park (BIP) in Ras Bufontas free zone. The opening was attended by Abdulla Hamad Al Binali, QFZ's Director Investor Relations & Technical Support, Thani Ali Al Malki, Executive Director Business at Ooredoo Qatar, and a number of executive officials from both sides.

The center opening follows on from the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between QFZ and Ooredoo in September last year, which aims to support international businesses and investment in Qatar by expanding the connectivity and ICT solutions available to prospective and existing investors and businesses in the free zones in Qatar. On the occasion of the center opening, Abdulla Hamad Al Binali, QFZ's Director Investor Relations & Technical Support, said:“The opening of the latest Ooredoo center within Qatar's free zones is a milestone in QFZ's efforts to foster business growth through the provision of a seamless tech experience for investors. With the presence of Ooredoo now established at the Investor Relations Center in our landmark Business Innovation Park, investors will be able to meet their business needs with accessible, tailor-made, and state-of-the-art telecoms and ICT services, and therefore enable their businesses to grow, expand, and succeed.”

Thani Ali Al Malki, Executive Director Business at Ooredoo Qatar, said:“We are glad to open our new center in the Business Innovation Park in Ras Bufontas Free Zone. This opening comes within the framework of our ongoing efforts to expand the scope of telecommunications services and technological solutions that we provide, which contribute to supporting business growth and stimulating innovation in various sectors. Through our new center, we seek to provide unique experiences to our customers, and meet their diverse needs with the highest levels of quality and efficiency. We also provide a supportive environment for investors, and business growth and development. We are excited to contribute to the success of Qatar as a distinguished investment destination in close cooperation with QFZ. We look forward to building new strategic partnerships that enhance economic development in the country.”