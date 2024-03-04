Block Trading Of ABL Diagnostics Ordinary Shares (ABLD, Euronext, Compartment B)

(MENAFN- Pressat) Woippy, le 4 mars 2024 à 8h

ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6) ("ABLD" or the "Company") announced today that a total of three block transactions since August 2023 for a total of 59,651 shares of its common stock have been reported to ONDE, the central information filing system of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) and are publicly available on the AMF's decisions and notifications database website (

The block trades of its common stock were conducted by its parent company, Advanced Biological Laboratory (ABL). ABL is a privately held company headquartered in Luxembourg. ABL is the largest shareholder of the Company with more than 99% of the shares.

Mr. Ronan Boulmé, GRC Director of the ABL Group, stated, "These transactions - 0,37% of the total of common shares - are in line with our commitment to the AMF to sell up to thirty percent (30%) of our common shares to create a free float of ABLD shares”. He added: "it is a goal that continues to be pursued with several ongoing efforts and partnerships. The recent block trades mark the beginning of a strategic journey for ABL Diagnostics as it embarks on its next phase of growth and development. These investments will fuel ABL Diagnostics' continued efforts to pioneer and deliver state-of-the-art diagnostic solutions in collaboration with strategic partners worldwide”.

ABOUT ABL DIAGNOSTICS

ABL DIAGNOSTICS S.A. (ABLD) is a worldwide leading international company offering innovative and proprietary molecular biology assays and end-to-end solutions intended to be used for molecular detection by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) – UltraGene® and for genotyping through DNA sequencing – DeepChek® (a very sensitive, robust and sustainable technology allowing precise identification of relevant genomic variations like single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNP), amino-acid mutations, quasispecies like variants of concern, already published or which will be discovered in the future, with known impact on disease prognosis, drug efficacy, pathogen activity...).

These molecular biology products are generating recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolio of microbiology applications, growing fast year after year to stick to the market needs, with a primary focus on HIV (with CE-IVD marked target-specific assays covering all relevant genes used for drug resistance assessment like reverse transcriptase, protease, integrase and with the disruptive Whole Genome Kit), on SARS-CoV-2, on Tuberculosis (with a CE-IVD marked multiplex assay targeting genes relevant for first line, second line and new-drugs resistance determination), on viral hepatitis B and C, 16s/18s RNA for taxonomy and microbiome analyses and other viral and bacterial targets. Please consult ABL Diagnostics team for further information about registration status of the ABL Diagnostics' products in your territory.

ABL Diagnostics commercializes its entire line of products on a worldwide basis through its own sales team and through a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics clients are academic clinical pathology labs, private reference labs and researchers willing to implement an innovative and robust microbiology content in constant expansion.

ABL Diagnostics also develops, manufactures, and markets kits for clinical specimen collection – MediaChek® and digital solutions like Nadis®, an CE-marked Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system used in France in more than 200 hospitals managing patients infected by HIV or Viral Hepatitis.

ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6).

