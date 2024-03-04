Saudi Arabia's Attieh Claims Individual Title As Qatar's Al Kaabi Finishes Second

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Saudi Arabia's Khalid Attieh claimed the Senior Individual title at the GCC Golf Championship, denying Qatar's Saleh Al Kaabi a hat-trick of victories in the regional tournament yesterday.

Attieh carded 76 on the final day at the Doha Golf Club, aggregating 207 as Al Kaabi stumbled in the decisive round, carding 81 to finish runner-up – four strokes off the Saudi golfer. Ali Abdullah Al Shahrani sealed two podium finishes for Qatar, securing third place after scoring 78 for a total score of 303.

Saudi Arabia also won the GCC Team Championship yesterday, claiming a seven-shot victory with an aggregate of 931, while the United Arab Emirates claimed second position, edging two-time defending champions Qatar by a single stroke.

Bahrain and Oman finished fourth and fifth respectively.

On Saturday, the UAE swept junior titles with Rayan Ahmed (223) grabbing the individual crown after a four-shot victory over compatriot Mohammad Skaik. Oman's Ayman Ghaleb Al Busaidi was third with an aggregate of 238.

The UAE also clinched the Junior Team Championship title with a combined card of 450 while Oman (504) and Bahrain (540) rounded off the podium. Qatar Golf Association President Hassan Nasser Al Naimi crowned the podium winners during the closing ceremony, which was also attended by regional golf officials and participating contingents.

A total of 31 golfers representing all the GCC nations barring Kuwait took part in the championship that included three days of youth contests, while the adult events witnessed four rounds.