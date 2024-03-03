Gambling Business Pays UAH 2.2B In Taxes To State Budget In Jan-Feb 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-February 2024, the gambling business in Ukraine paid 370% more taxes to the budget than in the same period last year.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation, and Customs Policy, on Telegram .

“... the gambling business paid UAH 2.2 billion to the budget in the first two months of this year (January - UAH 0.4 billion, February - UAH 1.8 billion), which is 370% more than the same period last year,” the report says.

In January-February 2023, the amount of taxes paid was UAH 0.6 billion.

The MP stated that the increase in payments occurred despite the Commission for Regulation on Gambling and Lotteries blocking the launch of the online monitoring system.

In 2023, the gambling industry paid UAH 10.4 billion in taxes, which is 14 times more than in 2022.