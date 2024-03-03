Ukrainian Economy Ministry Signs Agreement With Palantir To Use AI In Humanitarian Demining

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Ministry of Economy and Palantir, a company that specializes in software platforms for big data analytics, have signed a partnership agreement to use artificial intelligence (AI) to help Ukraine with humanitarian demining.

According to the ministry's press service , the document was signed in London during a working visit to the UK by a Ukrainian delegation led by First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

“Humanitarian demining is the initial stage of Ukraine's recovery. Currently, over 156,000 square kilometers of land are potentially contaminated, putting more than 6 million Ukrainians at risk. Accelerating humanitarian demining, particularly through collaboration with technology companies like Palantir, presents an opportunity to save lives and expedite the rebuilding of Ukraine,” Svyrydenko said.

In his turn, Louis Mosley, Palantir's executive vice president for the UK and Europe, emphasized that the agreement will help save Ukrainian lives and strengthen Ukraine's economy.

The agreement includes provisions for cooperation in several areas related to mine action. These areas include the digitization of humanitarian demining operations; the automation of processes outlined in the National Mine Action Strategy for the period up to 2033; the expansion of digital capabilities to coordinate land release and assessment, prioritize regions, and manage risks in mine action; and the use of an assistant based on the Palantir artificial intelligence platform (AIP) for decision-making in mine action.

The Ministry of Economy notes that the platform will operate with large databases formed by structures involved in implementing mine action measures. These structures include local governments, regional authorities, ministries, agencies, and mine action operators.

It is envisaged that the databases will include both static and operational information. Static information will consist of an evaluation of the economic efficiency of agricultural land, the proximity of contaminated areas to communications, and other similar data. Operational information will be updated regularly.

As reported by Ukrinform, during a meeting in London, Yulia Svyrydenko discussed key areas of cooperation between the two countries with British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs David Cameron.

