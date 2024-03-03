New Ooredoo Centre Opens At QFZ's Business Innovation Park

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and Ooredoo have officially opened the newest Ooredoo Centre at the Investor Relations Centre at the Business Innovation Park (BIP) in Ras Bufontas Free Zone.

The opening was attended by Abdulla Hamad al-Binali, QFZ's Director of Investor Relations and Technical Support; Thani Ali al-Malki, Executive Director Business at Ooredoo Qatar; and several executives from both sides.

The centre's opening follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between QFZ and Ooredoo in September last year, which aims to support international businesses and investment in Qatar by expanding the connectivity and ICT solutions available to prospective and existing investors and businesses in the free zones in Qatar.

Al-Binali said,“The opening of the latest Ooredoo Centre within Qatar's free zones is a milestone in QFZ's efforts to foster business growth through the provision of a seamless tech experience for investors.

“With the presence of Ooredoo now established at the Investor Relations Centre in our landmark Business Innovation Park, investors will be able to meet their business needs with accessible, tailor-made, and state-of-the-art telecoms and ICT services, and therefore enable their businesses to grow, expand, and succeed.”

Al-Malki said,“We are glad to open our new centre in the Business Innovation Park in Ras Bufontas Free Zone. This opening comes within the framework of our ongoing efforts to expand the scope of telecommunications services and technological solutions that we provide, which contribute to supporting business growth and stimulating innovation in various sectors.

“Through our new centre, we seek to provide unique experiences to our customers and meet their diverse needs with the highest levels of quality and efficiency. We also provide a supportive environment for investors, and business growth and development. We are excited to contribute to the success of Qatar as a distinguished investment destination in close co-operation with QFZ. We look forward to building new strategic partnerships that enhance economic development in the country.”

As part of the strategic partnership with QFZ, Ooredoo offers a comprehensive suite of business products and services, encompassing fixed and mobile connectivity services, as well as cutting-edge ICT solutions, all of which are extended to QFZ and its network of investors.

With close to 500 investors already a part of the free zones in Qatar, QFZ remains steadfast in its commitment to providing best-in-class services that attract talent and foster innovation by providing an environment conducive to business growth in the sectors emerging tech, logistics and trading, industrial and consumer, Marsa Maritime Development, aerospace and defence, food and agritech, and biomedical sciences.

QFZ's dedicated Investor Relations Centre is based at the Business Innovation Park at Ras Bufontas and works as a focal point of contact for investors, acting as a runner between them and every government and private entity that has a role in setting up business and making the process smooth and simple.

MENAFN03032024000067011011ID1107928296