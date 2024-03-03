Visitors Abound To Gharameel Reserve In Alula, A Thriving Habitat For Threatened And Endangered Species

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





AlUla – Asdaf News:

The Gharameel reserve, a breathtaking stretch of desert wilderness known for its distinctive biodiversity, variety of rock formations, and sand dunes and hills, is situated 60 km north of AlUla city in northwest Saudi Arabia.

Due to its breathtaking scenery, Gharameel has become a well-liked travel destination that draws tourists from all over the world.

Recently, 40 gazelles and 14 Arabian oryx were released into the reserve by the Royal Commission for AlUla and the National Centre for Wildlife in an attempt to improve the region's natural beauty and ecological balance.

In keeping in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, the goal is to restore biodiversity, encourage environmental sustainability, and reintroduce locally endangered species.–SPA

