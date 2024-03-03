Shahbaz Sharif Elected As New Prime Minister Of Pakistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Pakistan Muslim League Chairman Shahbaz Sharif has been elected as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

It was reported that 201 of the 336 deputies of the National Assembly (the lower house of the parliament) voted in favor of the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League.

His opponent in the fight for the post of the head of the government - General Secretary of the Movement for Justice Party, Omar Ayyub Khan, received only 92 votes.