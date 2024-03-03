Shahbaz Sharif Elected As New Prime Minister Of Pakistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Pakistan Muslim League Chairman Shahbaz Sharif has been elected
as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.
It was reported that 201 of the 336 deputies of the National
Assembly (the lower house of the parliament) voted in favor of the
leader of the Pakistan Muslim League.
His opponent in the fight for the post of the head of the
government - General Secretary of the Movement for Justice Party,
Omar Ayyub Khan, received only 92 votes.
MENAFN03032024000195011045ID1107927972
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.