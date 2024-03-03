(MENAFN) The diplomatic landscape faces heightened tensions as Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative at the United Nations, Dmitry Polyansky, condemns purported evidence of German military discussions aimed at destroying civilian infrastructure, including the Crimean Bridge. Polyansky draws a disturbing parallel to Germany's dark WWII-era past, denouncing the revelations as a "disgrace" and a "loss of face" for the nation. The allegations stem from a leaked audio file, published by RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan, suggesting a strategic plan involving German-made Taurus long-range missiles to assist Ukraine in targeting crucial sites on the Russian peninsula.



Polyansky, in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), criticizes Germany's purported actions, painting the nation with new colors that he describes as "lying, mean, aggressive, revanchist, and Russophobic." He goes further to claim that Germany is no longer the country with which Russia signed friendly treaties in previous decades, ominously hinting at an analogy with the 1930s.



The leaked 38-minute audio recording, dated February 19, allegedly features a conversation between senior officers of the German air force (Luftwaffe), including top General Ingo Gerhartz.



The officers discuss plans for sending up to 50 Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine and strategize on how the Luftwaffe could provide targeting information without direct involvement in the conflict with Russia.



The implications of these allegations extend beyond the military sphere, casting shadows on diplomatic relations between Russia and Germany. The timing of the leak, as tensions in the region persist, adds an element of urgency to the situation. As accusations fly and diplomatic rhetoric intensifies, the international community closely monitors developments to discern the veracity of the claims and the potential impact on geopolitical dynamics in Eastern Europe.





