(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has strongly criticized the recent remarks made by United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during a United States House Armed Services Committee hearing. Austin suggested that NATO and Russia could face a direct confrontation if Ukraine loses its conflict with Moscow, asserting that Russian President Vladimir Putin "won't stop" if his forces prevail. Zakharova dismissed Austin's comments as "mad," questioning whether they were a direct threat to Russia or an attempt to provide an excuse for Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The Pentagon chief's statement comes amid ongoing resistance from Republican lawmakers to additional military aid for Ukraine proposed by the Biden administration.



As tensions escalate, Zakharova emphasized that Austin's remarks highlight Washington's aggressive stance, categorizing it as the aggressor. Meanwhile, the resistance in the United States Congress to approve further military assistance underscores the complexities surrounding foreign policy decisions and the geopolitical implications of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The divergence of opinions within the United States government reflects the challenges of navigating international relations and addressing the multifaceted dynamics of the conflict in Eastern Europe.







