Vardhan Puri: 'Bloody Ishq' Belongs To A World That Vikram Bhatt Is A Master Of

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actor Vardhan Puri has concluded shooting for the upcoming project 'Bloody Ishq' and said that the film belongs to a world that Vikram Bhatt is a master of.

Vardhan said: "Yes, the principal photography has been wrapped, and it has been a 'bloody' wholesome experience working with Vikram, Bhatt (Mahesh) sahab, and my co-actor and now friend, Avika Gor. I can safely say it has been an experience I will value forever."

Talking about the genre, Vardhan said: "The film belongs to a world that Vikram is a master of. Just watching him and Mahesh Bhatt construct scenes everyday and systematically put things together was both pleasurable and a great learning experience.”

The actor then went on to praise his co-star Avika.

Vardhan said:“Working alongside such a compelling story, such an experienced technical team, and fine co-artists like Avika was truly incredible. We all strongly believe that we are creating a unique film experience."

Meanwhile, Vardhan will also be seen in romantic comedy film 'Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story', directed by Kunal Kohli.