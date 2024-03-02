Jennie, Brockhampton's Matt Champion Tease Collab With Demo Track

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, March 3 (IANS) K-pop all-girls superband Blackpink member Jennie and American hip-hop boy band Brockhampton member Matt Champion have teased a new audio collaboration on social media.
On Sunday, the two artistes took to their respective Instagram accounts to share a post of an unreleased demo, where Jennie can be heard singing a sweet love song while Champion lending his vocals.
The clips went viral and started doing the rounds on social media, with fans reacting to the unexpected collaboration, reports allkpop.
A comment read: "Never in my life did I think I would get Jennie × BROCKHAMPTON crumbs..."
"I'm so excited for her and this collab," said another.
A user wrote: "And when the official release drops, I won't shut up about it!"
