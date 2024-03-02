Shraddha Kapoor Turns 37: Smoker To Music Background, Unknown Facts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On March 03, actress

Shraddha Kapoor will be celebrating her 37th birthday, and on this occasion, let us know about some of her lesser-known facts.

Chain smoker to musical background, unknown facts here

Shraddha's maternal grandfather, Pandharinath Kolhapure was a classical singer, and her mother, Shivangi is also trained in classical music.



Before making her debut in Bollywood, Shraddha was a teenage fashion icon who featured on the cover of several fashion magazines.

Shraddha Kapoor has been open about her struggles with anxiety and discussed how she managed it through meditation, yoga, and other relaxation techniques.

Shraddha has been involved in various initiatives to support animal welfare. She has campaigned against the use of fireworks during Diwali to protect animals from harm.



Shraddha is fluent in multiple languages besides Hindi, including Marathi and English. This linguistic versatility has opened up opportunities for her in regional cinema.

Shraddha Kapoor admitted in an interview that she used to be a chain smoker during her college days. She decided to quit smoking for the sake of her health.