Despite LS Polls, Process Will Start To Execute Tripartite Agreement Signed With TIPRA Motha: Tripura CM

Agartala, March 3 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that even as the date of the Lok Sabha would be announced soon, necessary work and process to execute the provisions of the tripartite agreement, signed with the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) in New Delhi would start immediately.

The Chief Minister after returning here from New Delhi added on Saturday that through tripartite agreement, the history, land rights, political rights, economic development, identity, culture, language etc. of the indigenous people would be further protected and strengthened.

"Though we would be busy in the Lok Sabha election campaign, the necessary work to implement the provisions of the tripartite agreement would be undertaken immediately," Saha told the media.

He said that during the signing of tripartite agreement with the TMP in New Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that as many as 11 accords were signed with various organisations during the past 10 years to establish peace and curb violence in the northeast region and to accelerate development of the eight states.

Saha, who along with former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma, Tribal Welfare (TRP and PTG) Minister and Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) leader Sukla Charan Noatia and TMP leaders were present during the signing of the tripartite agreement, said that the pact is "historic" and "it would further develop the people of the state".

According to the tripartite agreement a Joint Working Group/Committee would be formed to work out and implement the mutually agreed issues and problems in a time-bound manner to ensure an honourable solution.

Asked about the Modalities Committee, which was formed after the National Highway blockade agitation of the IPFT in 2017, the Chief Minister said that the proposed Joint Working Group/Committee is the upgraded committee and it would look after all the affairs and issues.

In presence of the Union Home Minister and Tripura Chief Minister, the tripartite agreement was signed by TMP supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman, Opposition leader (TMP) Animesh Debbarma and party President Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl, Tripura Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha and Home Ministry's Additional Secretary (NE), Piyush Goyal, signed the tripartite agreement.

Political observers say that with signing of the tripartite agreement with the tribal-based party, the BJP would capitalise the Tribal votebank in the elections to two Tripura Lok Sabha seats.

Tribals constitute one-third of the state's 28.57 lakh voters.