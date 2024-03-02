Strengthening Relations With OTS Member States Is A Foremost Priority Of Azerbaijan`S Foreign Policy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has
delivered a speech at the panel discussion on "Institutionalization
in the Turkic World: the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in the
21st Century", organized as part of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum,
Azernews reports.
Jeyhun Bayramov described the cementing of relations with the
OTS member states in all domains as one of the foremost priorities
of Azerbaijan`s foreign policy. He quoted President Ilham Aliyev`s
remark at the historic swearing-in ceremony held recently, stating:
“The Turkic world is our family.”
In his speech, FM Bayramov emphasized that strengthening
cooperation in political, security, economic, investment and other
domains with the Turkic world, to which Azerbaijan is bound by
historical and cultural traditions, would serve to fortify
stability amid current anxieties in the international system.
Considering that the Turkic world covers a wide geography
inhabited by about 200 million people, with considerable economic
potential, energy resources, and transport route opportunities, the
Azerbaijani FM expressed the necessity of utilizing existing
potential for further enhancing ties in this regard.
FM Bayramov highlighted the accelerated significance of regional
cooperation, including the OTS, in a period of growing challenges
related to the international relations system, especially the
activities of international organizations. He underlined the
significance of member states demonstrating solidarity in fostering
cooperation and implementing joint projects without repeating past
mistakes made in history.
The panel then featured a Q&A session.
