FTI Consulting Obtains Regional Headquarters License In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Mid-East) FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that it has
been issued a Regional Headquarters License (“RHQ”) from the Ministry of Investment of
Saudi Arabia. The RHQ license reinforces the firm's commitment to further expand its
footprint and engagement with clients in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and across the
Middle East.
“We are delighted to have been issued an RHQ license for our Riyadh office,” said Vikas
Papriwal, a Senior Managing Director and Head of FTI Consulting in the Middle East and
Africa.“It's an exciting milestone that reflects our longstanding work with clients in the
Kingdom across our business, including FTI Consulting, FTI Delta, FTI Capital Advisors
and Compass Lexecon. Our regional office will be a catalyst for further investment in our
world-class services to support the ambitious goals of our clients as the Kingdom and the
wider region transforms.”
FTI Consulting has been active in the Kingdom for more than a decade and provides
domestic and international corporations, ministries and government bodies with a range of
business advisory services, including strategy consulting, construction solutions, corporate
finance, data privacy, expert witness, financial crime management, forensic and digital
investigations, public sector advisory, economic consulting and strategic communications.
“Attaining our RHQ license is an important step in the development of our capabilities in
and around the Kingdom, where we are supporting clients with their major projects,”
said Lars Faeste, EMEA Chairman at FTI Consulting.“Our investment in our people and
the careers of the exceptional Saudi talent that we see through our hiring initiatives,
including our local graduate programmes, will be the driving force behind our future
success as we build on this momentum.”
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations
manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political &
regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,900 employees located in 31
countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to
anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of
opportunities. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In
certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities
that are separately capitalised and independently managed.
MENAFN02032024005446012082ID1107925569
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.