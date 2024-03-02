FTI Consulting Obtains Regional Headquarters License In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Mid-East) FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that it has

been issued a Regional Headquarters License (“RHQ”) from the Ministry of Investment of

Saudi Arabia. The RHQ license reinforces the firm's commitment to further expand its

footprint and engagement with clients in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and across the

Middle East.

“We are delighted to have been issued an RHQ license for our Riyadh office,” said Vikas

Papriwal, a Senior Managing Director and Head of FTI Consulting in the Middle East and

Africa.“It's an exciting milestone that reflects our longstanding work with clients in the

Kingdom across our business, including FTI Consulting, FTI Delta, FTI Capital Advisors

and Compass Lexecon. Our regional office will be a catalyst for further investment in our

world-class services to support the ambitious goals of our clients as the Kingdom and the

wider region transforms.”

FTI Consulting has been active in the Kingdom for more than a decade and provides

domestic and international corporations, ministries and government bodies with a range of

business advisory services, including strategy consulting, construction solutions, corporate

finance, data privacy, expert witness, financial crime management, forensic and digital

investigations, public sector advisory, economic consulting and strategic communications.

“Attaining our RHQ license is an important step in the development of our capabilities in

and around the Kingdom, where we are supporting clients with their major projects,”

said Lars Faeste, EMEA Chairman at FTI Consulting.“Our investment in our people and

the careers of the exceptional Saudi talent that we see through our hiring initiatives,

including our local graduate programmes, will be the driving force behind our future

success as we build on this momentum.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations

manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political &

regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,900 employees located in 31

countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to

anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of

opportunities. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In

certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities

that are separately capitalised and independently managed.