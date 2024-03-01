Pole Positions Set In Thrilling Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 KM - FIA World Endurance Championship 2024 Qualifying Sessions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A spectacular day of on-track action unfolded today, Friday 1st March at Lusail International Circuit (LIC), featuring over ten hours of high-speed action including qualifying session for the Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 KM - FIA World Endurance Championship 2024, the Qatar Touring Car Championship, and the Lusail Classic Endurance Racing.

Amro Al Hamad

The circuit was buzzing with excitement as the world's best racing drivers competed for pole positions in the inaugural FIA World Endurance Championship 2024 race in Qatar. The qualifying rounds set the stage for Saturday's race, determining the starting grid for the season's first race.

Matt Campbell of Porsche Penske Motorsport clinched the first overall pole position in the WEC's Hypercar era, edging out Toyota's Nyck de Vries in a gripping Hyperpole showdown.

Campbell drove the No. 5 Porsche 963 to a leading lap of 1:39.154, narrowly edging over De Vries' No. 7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid by 0.413 seconds. Callum Ilott, driving another Porsche 963 for Team Hertz JOTA, secured third place on the grid.

The LMGT3 category was equally competitive, with Ian James setting a remarkable time of 1:55.251 for the Heart of Racing Team in an Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3. Aliaksandr Malykhin, in a Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3, was hot on his heels, just 0.360 seconds behind.

Clément Mateu, only 0.008 seconds adrift, placed his D'Station Racing team in third pole position. This lineup promises a competitive race, marking the top three pole positions in the LMGT3 category.

The Lusail Classic Endurance Racing brought a nostalgic and timeless dimension to the event. L. Caron, behind the wheel of a Chevron B31 1975, clinched first place, clocking in at 1:09:31.134. J.

Constable, in the seat of a vintage Chevron B19 1971, trailed behind by 20.490 seconds to secure second place, while G. Furst, piloting his Lola T212 1971, captured third position.

The Qatar Touring Car Championship first race was also filled with excitement and thrill, witnessing Qatari drivers showcase their exceptional driving skills.

Abdulla Ali Al-Khelaifi delivered a standout performance, clinching the first place comfortably with a total time of 23:36.980, while Ahmed Al-Asiri and Ibrahim Al-Abdulghani followed closely, taking second and third places respectively.

The night's excitement peaked with the second race of the Qatar Touring Car Championship. Under the floodlights of LIC, Qatari drivers showcased their skills on the track.

Abdulla Ali Al-Khelaifi, in a Honda S2000, finished first with a total time of 40:49.314, while Ibrahim Al Abdulghani, also in a Honda S2000, finished a close second, 10.736 behind. Ahmed Al-Asiri, driving a Honda Civic, secured the third spot, crossing the finish line in 41:05.749.

Amro Al-Hamad, Executive Director of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and CEO of Lusail International Circuit (LIC), said:“We promised that Lusail Speed Fest would be nothing short of extraordinary, and for the past two days, the track has witnessed intense wheel-to-wheel action. LIC is proud to host Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 KM for the first time, demonstrating our dedication and passion for motorsport.

The sport is ingrained in the fabric of our culture, and through hosting back-to-back two and four-wheel motorsports events under the banner of Lusail Speed Fest, we encourage everyone to join the celebration of speed and excitement.”

The excitement is building up at the Lusail International Circuit as Saturday promises unparalleled skill, speed, and adrenaline at the Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 KM - FIA World Endurance Championship 2024.

The track action will commence after a magnificent airshow and opening ceremony scheduled to take place at 10:00 am. Take advantage of the opportunity to witness the elite of motorsport battling out for supremacy on the track.