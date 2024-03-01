Fire Extinguishing In Mykolaiv Region After Rocket Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After the hit of a Russian missile, a fire broke out in the Mykolaiv region and is being extinguished.
The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, wrote about this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
Read also:
EBRD interested in implementing restoration projects in Kherson, Mykolaiv
regions
"As a result of the hit, a fire broke out in the region, rescuers are already working. There is currently no information about the victims," Kim wrote.
As reported, earlier today in the evening an air alert was announced in the Mykolaiv region. At about 8:30 p.m., the air alert was canceled.
MENAFN01032024000193011044ID1107924437
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.