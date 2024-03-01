CTSI, A Revolutionary Layer-2 Scaling Solution For Blockchain Applications, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list CTSI tokens in the ETH 2.0 area. For all CoinW users, the CTSI/USDT trading pair and CTSIx4 ETF will be officially available for trading on 1st March 2024, at 12:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of BITCOIN, we are launching“Join the CTSI bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet” event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.







Innovative Technology for Enhanced Scalability

Cartesi stands out as a specific application rollup execution layer with a versatile Linux runtime, offering deployment as a second layer on Ethereum, a third layer on Optimism, Arbitrum, zkEVM, and more, or as a sovereign rollup. This flexibility opens up a vast design space for more expressive and computationally intensive blockchain applications without competing for the block space of underlying blockchains.

A key feature of Cartesi is its ability to provide developers with several times more computational capacity than Ethereum or L2 solutions. Developers can now leverage their preferred libraries, compilers, and open-source components to write decentralized logic, while retaining the robust security guarantees and censorship resistance of the base blockchain.

Tokenomics and Community Engagement

CTSI, the native token of Cartesi, plays a crucial role in the ecosystem, facilitating equity, community voting, rewards, fees, and dispute resolution. With a total supply of one billion tokens, CTSI is designed to support the foundation and future growth of the Cartesi project. The token distribution strategy and fundraising rounds reflect a commitment to long-term development and community involvement.

