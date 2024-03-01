BITCOIN, The Ultimate Meme Coin, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list BITCOIN on Meme Zone. The BITCOIN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on CoinW at 12:00 (UTC), on March 4, 2024. To celebrate the listing of BITCOIN, we are launching“Join the BITCOIN bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet” event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.







Introducing HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu – the Ultimate Meme Coin

HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (BITCOIN) is a unique and innovative project that has captured the attention of the crypto community. The token, with the ticker symbol BITCOIN, is a smart contract-based token that aims to provide a store of value and a platform for community engagement. The smart contract features a 0% tax on all buys and sells, making it an attractive option for investors looking for a low-tax environment.

A Meme Coin to End All Meme Coins

Naming its symbol after the largest and most famous cryptocurrency, BITCOIN is the epitome of meme coins, a distinctive cryptocurrency project that combines various elements of popular culture, including references to Harry Potter, Barack Obama, Sonic the Hedgehog, and more. This eclectic mix reflects a creative approach to digital currency, possibly aiming to engage a wide range of audiences. It even appears to be a larger narrative or concept, inclusive of anyone willing to accept its ethos and resonate with its manifesto.

HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu's Market Presence and Community Engagement

The project has a strong community focus, with ownership renounced and no present developer. The community has successfully completed a full audit and an NFT collection, and is pushing for staking partnerships, a website with an NFT marketplace, and a one-of-a-kind merchandise and ecommerce site based on the legendary meme that inspired the coin's creation.

Tokenomics

HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu boasts a total supply of 1,000,000,000 BITCOIN tokens, with over 99.9% currently in circulation. BITCOIN employs a unique mechanism called Reflection + LP (Liquidity Pool) acquisition + Burn, where a 5% fee is redistributed to holders and another 5% is used to acquire LP liquidity. This mechanism helps to increase the value of the token over time by reducing the supply and rewarding holders.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, a 5,000 USDT equivalent BITCOIN prize pool will be up for grabs from 12:00 (UTC), March 4th, 2024 to 16:00 (UTC), March 10th, 2024. By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Account , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About BITCOIN

HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (Ticker: BITCOIN) is an endgame of crypto-assets (0 Tax). BITCOIN incentivizes the creation of novel and entertaining meme content. With ownership renounced and Liquidity locked, their robust growing community has taken the lead. Their goal is so much more than the ultimate meme coin, but to create an ecosystem for active community members to meet, collaborate, and share their rich lore (the archive of our token's storied history) with the world.