WPL 2024: Harris, Sophie Guide UP Warriorz To Six-Wicket Win Over Gujarat Giants

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 1 (IANS) Grace Harris struck an unbeaten half-century after Sophie Ecclestone claimed 3-20 in a superb bowling display to restrict Gujarat Giants as UP Warriorz romped to a six-wicket win with 26 balls remaining in Match 8 of the Women's Premier League at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium here on Friday.

UP Warriorz came up with a fine bowling display to restrict Gujarat Giants to 142/5 in their 20 overs and then raced to 143/4 in 15.4 overs thanks to Grace Harris's unbeaten 60 off 33 balls, studded with nine boundaries and two maximums. Grace Harris got the Orange Cap for the leading run-getter of the event as she guided UP Warriorz to their second successive victory in four matches.

Sri Lankan all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu made a fine WPL debut, giving away just 19 runs in her four overs and spearheaded the brilliant bowling attack by UP Warriorz as they restricted Gujarat Giants to 142/5 in their 20 0vers.

Ecclestone made the breakthrough for UP Warriorz by sending back Gujarat Giants' skipper Beth Mooney (16) to end her 40-run partnership for the opening wicket with Laura Wolvaardt. She then claimed Wolvaardt (28 off 26) with a soft dismissal for 28 and then claimed the wicket of the dangerous Ashleigh Gardner (30 off 17), caught brilliantly by Chamari Athapaththu.

Gujarat Giants could not break the shackles and despite a 26-ball 35 by Phoebe Litchfield, who was untimely run out in the 19th over, to a superb direct hit by Saima Thakor, Gujarat Giants could only manage a below-par score.

In reply, skipper Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire gave UP Warriorz a decent start, raising 42 runs before Kiran was out in the fifth over, caught by Hemalatha off Tanuja Kanwar for 12. Healy, who struck seven boundaries in her 21-ball 33, departed in the next over, bowled by Kathryn Bryce, as she played an ugly swipe to a full and swinging delivery from outside off.

Chamari Athapaththu (17) and Grace Harris raised 36 runs for the third wicket and though UP Warriors lost two quick wickets again -- Chamari was caught by Wolvaardt off Kanwar and Shweta Sehrawat bowled Meghana Singh for two -- Depti Sharma joined Harris in raising a half-century partnership as they propelled the Warriorz past the finish line.

Harris, who struck sixes off Gardner and Mannat Kashyap, completed her half-century off 30 balls and raised 53 runs for the unfinished fifth wicket partnership with Deepti Sharma, who scored 17 not out off 14 deliveries as they saw their team achieve the target without any hiccups.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Giants 142/5 in 20 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 35, Ashleigh Gardner 30; Sophie Ecclestone 3-20) lost to UP Warriorz 143/4 in 15.4 overs (Grace Harris 60 not out, Alyssa Healy 33; Tanuja Kanwar 2-23) by six wickets.