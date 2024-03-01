Army Chopper Makes Precautionary Landing In Farm Fields In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 1 (IANS) A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Army made a 'precautionary' landing in a farm field near Didwana village in Rajasthan on Friday.
It was followed by another Chetak helicopter which landed there in order to assist the first chopper. As per sources, after 10 minutes, both the helicopters took off again.
Col Amitabh Sharma, PRO (Defence), Jaipur, said that the two choppers have now reached their destination.
“It was a precautionary landing," he said.
The Army pilots and soldiers detected a technical flaw which was rectified within 10 minutes after which both the helicopters took off again, officials said.
