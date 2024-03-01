Southern Gas Corridor Is Really Success Story, President Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The Southern Gas Corridor has already been operating for three
years. It is a really success story. It is one of the biggest
infrastructure projects in Eurasia,” said President Ilham Aliyev as
he addressed the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council
Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council
Ministerial Meeting held in Baku on March 1.
“This project is a project of energy security and a project of
cooperation because without cooperation between all the countries,
which are situated on route of the Southern Gas Corridor, it
wouldn't have been possible to implement this project,” the head of
state emphasised.
