Southern Gas Corridor Is Really Success Story, President Says


3/1/2024 6:08:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The Southern Gas Corridor has already been operating for three years. It is a really success story. It is one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Eurasia,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held in Baku on March 1.

“This project is a project of energy security and a project of cooperation because without cooperation between all the countries, which are situated on route of the Southern Gas Corridor, it wouldn't have been possible to implement this project,” the head of state emphasised.

