LIVE UPDATES: International Community Denounces Israel's 'Heinous Massacre' In Gaza, Calls For Action

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Foreign ministries, aid groups, and rights organisations around the globe have denounced Israel's 'heinous massacre' that killed over 100 people waiting to receive emergency food assistance in northern Gaza, according to reports by Al Jazeera.

Qatar released a statement yesterday, February 29, condemning in the strongest terms the heinous massacre committed by the Israeli occupation against unarmed civilians who were waiting for humanitarian aid to arrive in Gaza, which led to the fall of dozens of martyrs and wounded.

The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 30,000 with over 70,000 people injured due to Israel's relentless attacks since October 7.

[9:45am Doha Time] China 'strongly condemns' Gaza aid seekers' killings

China“strongly condemns” the killing of more than 100 Palestinians during an aid delivery in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday.

“China is shocked by this incident and strongly condemns it,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday.“We express our grief for the victims and our sympathies for the injured.”

Israeli troops in the northern Gaza Strip opened fire on Palestinians scrambling for food aid on Thursday.

[9:30am Doha Time] Three killed in bombing of school in Khan Younis

Correspondents from Al Jazeera Arabic reported that "an Israeli bombing of a school housing displaced people in Hamad Town, a residential complex in Khan Younis, has killed at least three people and wounded 10."

It further stated that the victims were taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, the central Gaza Strip. Fierce clashes are also reported to be taking place around the town of al-Qarara, north of Khan Younis.

[9am Doha Time] Portuguese FM 'deeply shocked' by killing of Palestinians awaiting food aid

Joao Gomes Cravinho has joined the rising international condemnation of Israel for the attack on thousands of starving Palestinians awaiting food relief that left more than 100 dead and many hundreds injured.

“Deeply shocked by the death in Gaza of over 100 people while waiting to receive aid,” the foreign minister said in a post on social media.

“Civilians and humanitarian operations must be safe under IHL [international humanitarian law]. We call again for an urgent immediate ceasefire [and] for safe access to humanitarian aid, in compliance with ICJ provisional measures,” he said.

[8:45am Doha Time] Emmanuel Macron expresses 'deep indignation' at Gaza massacre

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed the“strongest condemnation” of Israel's killing of more than 100 Palestinian civilians waiting for food aid in Gaza City.

“Deep indignation at the images coming from Gaza where civilians have been targeted by Israeli soldiers,” he wrote on X.

“All civilian populations must be protected. A ceasefire must be implemented immediately to allow humanitarian aid to be distributed.”

[8:30am Doha Time] France condemns 'unjustifiable Israeli fire'

The French Foreign Ministry has condemned Israel's attack on a crowd of Palestinians waiting for a convoy of food assistance in northern Gaza.

“The fire by Israeli soldiers against civilians trying to access food is unjustifiable,” the ministry said, adding that the“tragic event” came amid an“increasing and unbearable number of Palestinian civilians” suffering from hunger and disease.

France took part in an airdrop of humanitarian assistance into Gaza earlier this week, stating at the time that it has pushed Israel for the“immediate opening of all crossing points to Gaza and the massive entry of humanitarian aid”.

[8:15am Doha Time] Spain condemns 'unacceptable' attack on Palestinians awaiting aid

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has condemned an“unacceptable” Israeli attack on a crowd of Palestinians waiting for food assistance in northern Gaza, where Israel has denied and delayed aid deliveries for several months leading to the spread of mass hunger.

“The unacceptable nature of what happened in Gaza, with dozens of Palestinian civilians dead as they were waiting for food, underlines the urgency of a ceasefire,” Albares said in a social media post.

“Humanitarian aid must be able to enter without obstacles. Compliance with international humanitarian law is mandatory.”

[8am Doha Time] Deaths of Palestinians seeking aid 'unacceptable': EU top diplomat

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says depriving people of food was a“serious violation” of international humanitarian law.

“These deaths are totally unacceptable ... Unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza must be granted,” he posted on X.