North East Land Customs Stations Connected Through EDI To Boost Regional Trade

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 1 (KNN) Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, inaugurated the Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) at Land Customs Stations (LCS) in the North East Region (NER) today, via virtual mode from New Delhi.

This introduction of EDI at remote LCS is poised to significantly enhance the efficiency of goods movement and customs clearances. Consequently, it is expected to bolster regional trade and stimulate economic growth in the area.

During her address at the launch of EDI at Land Customs Stations in the North East region, Sitharaman emphasised the importance of addressing challenges faced by exports.

She highlighted the significance of enabling remote LCS with EDI, as it facilitates real-time data on the movement of goods, thus contributing to trade facilitation.

Furthermore, the Union Finance Minister urged the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Customs Department to remain vigilant in sensitive border areas, particularly those that are densely populated and vulnerable, emphasizing the need for heightened security measures.

The introduction of EDI at North East Land Customs Stations marks a significant step towards streamlining trade processes, fostering economic growth, and ensuring effective border security under the leadership of Nirmala Sitharaman.

(KNN Bureau)