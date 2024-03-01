Qualcomm Teams Up With C-DOT To Boost Startup Ecosystem & Telecom Innovation

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 1 (KNN) The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), a public-funded research institution focusing on telecom technology under the Government of India, has announced a strategic partnership with Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

This collaboration aims to foster innovation in India and provide support to Indian developers and start-ups working on ground-breaking products and solutions.

Under this partnership, Qualcomm Technologies will extend its support to C-DOT by providing expertise, best practices, cutting-edge technology, intellectual property training, and tools.

This support will enable Indian start-ups, academia, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to expedite the development and commercialisation of indigenous telecom products, leveraging Qualcomm's wireless solutions and technologies.

Additionally, the collaboration seeks to facilitate access for start-ups, OEMs, and academia to foundational chip technologies and domain experts.

This initiative aims to stimulate innovation and assist in scaling up research and development efforts in the telecom sector.

Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Chairman, Digital Communications Commission and Secretary of, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications (MoC), expressed enthusiasm about India's leading role in driving innovation.

He said,“India's developers, academia and start-up ecosystem is at the forefront of driving innovation in the country. With immense pride in our nation's cutting-edge research, we stand alongside Qualcomm in nurturing the entrepreneurial vigour in telecom technology."

Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO, C-DOT, emphasised the transformative potential of the collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies.

He mentioned, "Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies will help transition us to an era where innovation thrives, unlocking the vast potential of Indian R&D, accelerating the commercialisation of new products and use cases and fostering a vibrant ecosystem of start-ups."

(KNN Bureau)