Leading HEPA Technology Is Projected To Build Strong Growth Opportunities In Air Purification System Market During The Forecast Period 20192026

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Air purification systems are deployed in commercial and industrial spaces as well as in residential areas with the purpose to purify the air by removing impurities and contaminants. Moreover, coal used in thermal power generation and as a fuel source in households across many underdeveloped economies is significantly deteriorating indoor air quality. People are increasingly encountering various health risks such as lung cancer, asthma, and other respiratory and cardiovascular disorders. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of air purification system market over the assessment period 2019–2026.

Regional Insights

The global air purification system market is majorly segmented into five geographies: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, the Middle East & Africa.

The global air purification system market in developing regions of Asia Pacific is mainly driven by the growing urbanization and industrialization particularly in India and China along with the degrading air quality. Health concerns regarding harmful effects of air pollution on human health in these countries are growing owing to large manufacturing plants and inappropriate management of smoke release out of industries and commercial zones. Obligation to follow strict regulations coupled with greenhouse gas emissions and toxic gases control is another factor attributing to the growth of air purification system market in the region.

Advanced technology, knowledge regarding the importance of air purification system and early adoption of cutting-edge technology has consolidated the air purification system market growth in North America and Europe.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa (LAMEA) is expected to leverage in the air purification system market over the forecast period 2019–2026 in light of significant expansion of industries and commercial segments which results in increasing air pollution. Increasing industrialization and commercial activities especially in the Middle East region are fuelling the growth of the market.

Segmental Insights

The global air purification system market is segmented by product, technology, end-use sectors.

By product, the air purification system market is segmented into dust collectors, oil & mist eliminators, fume & smoke collectors, fire/emergency exhaust, and others (commercial kitchen ventilation system, industrial UV system, and air cleaners). Dust collectors are likely to register fastest CAGR in global air purification system market. Growing industrialization along with adoption of air cleaning technology in various industries such as construction, mining, and others. It is extensively used to filter dusty air produced by various processing applications and manufacturing.

By technology, the air purification system market is segmented into HEPA, activated carbon purifier, electrostatic precipitator, and ionic filters, others (ozone generators and ultraviolet light air filters). Electrostatic precipitator is likely to contribute notable market share in global air purification market. It offers wide range of advantages such as it manages massive gas level and dust, low maintenance cost and hassle-free upholding. Apart from this, it is expedient to install in public places such as railways station, bus stations, and others. For instance, According to smoke control laws in India, apart from banning smoking in public places and maintaining smoking zone in airports and others, it is obligatory to install electrostatic precipitator in every industrial zone of India.

By end-use sectors, the air purification system market is segmented into automotive, construction, energy & utilities, healthcare & medical, manufacturing, and others (hospitality sectors, residential, education, aviation). Construction sector is likely to be major consumer for the industrial air purifiers owing to its extensive features which offer benefits such as it can handle construction dust, asbestos, and mold, and it is also suitable to install on the construction site. Carbon filter is one of the options which can be used on construction site to reduce smoke, gas, and emissions.

By technology, electrostatic precipitator is expected to gain major share in air purification system market during forecast period 2019 - 2026. Electrostatic precipitator is also known as electrostatic air cleaners. it is extensively used owing to its advantages such as it can handle very large gas volumes and heavy dust loads with low-pressure drop and it also can handle corrosive materials, wet materials, high temperatures, and others. In Addition to that, it is expedient to install in public places such as railways station, bus stops and others. For instance, According to smoke control laws in India, apart from banning smoking in public places and maintaining smoking zone in airports and others, it is obligatory to install electrostatic precipitator in every industrial zone of India.

Air Purification System Market Segmentation

By Product



Dust Collectors

Oil & Mist Eliminators

Fume & Smoke Collectors

Fire/Emergency Exhaust

Others (Commercial Kitchen Ventilation System, Industrial UV System, And Air Cleaners)



By Technology



HEPA

Activated Carbon Purifier

Electrostatic Precipitator

Ionic Filters

Others (Ozone Generators and Ultraviolet Light Air Filters)



By End-use



Automotive

Construction

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare & Medical

Manufacturing

Others (Hospitality Sectors, Residential, Education, Aviation)



Regions Covered



North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe



UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe





Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific





LAMEA



Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA







MENAFN01032024004597010339ID1107921012