Vietnam Public Cloud Market Share, Size, Report Analysis, Outlook And Growth Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ Vietnam Public Cloud Market Report by Service (Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS)), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), End Use (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Government and Public Sector, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, Vietnam public cloud market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.77% during

2024-2032.

Public cloud refers to a computing service offered by third-party providers over the public internet. It provides organizations with the flexibility to deploy and experiment with new applications and services. It provides an ideal platform for hosting websites and web applications. It offers high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities for running compute-intensive workloads, such as scientific simulations, computational fluid dynamics, and financial modeling. As public cloud platforms offer the necessary infrastructure and scalability to support software as a service (SaaS) offering, allowing providers to focus on developing and delivering their software products without managing the underlying infrastructure, the demand for public cloud is rising in Vietnam.

Vietnam Public Cloud Market Trends and Drivers

Presently, the growing adoption of digital transformation initiatives to modernize IT infrastructure, enhance operational efficiency, and improve user experiences represents one of the key factors offering a favorable market outlook in Vietnam. Additionally, rapid economic growth and the rising startup ecosystem, along with an increasing number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), is catalyzing the demand for public cloud services to access advanced technology infrastructure without the upfront costs associated with traditional IT deployments. In line with this, governing agencies in Vietnam are implementing regulatory reforms to facilitate cloud adoption and data protection services and create a favorable environment for public cloud providers and users, which is supporting the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing employment of cloud based services due to improvements in telecommunications infrastructure and the widespread utilization of mobile technology is positively influencing the market in the country. Apart from this, the rising number of e-commerce platforms, digital media, and online services is driving the demand for public cloud services, enabling businesses to handle large volumes of online transactions, deliver content efficiently, and provide personalized user experiences. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of public could in the healthcare sector, as it supports telemedicine and remote patient monitoring solutions, is strengthening the market growth in the country.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Service Insights:



Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS) Software as a Service (SaaS)

Enterprise Size Insights:



Large Enterprise Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

End Use Insights:



BFSI

IT and Telecom

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Government and Public Sector Others

Regional Insights:



Northern Vietnam

Central Vietnam Southern Vietnam

