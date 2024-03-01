Russia Shells Kherson Overnight Friday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion troops opened fire at Kherson from the left bank of the Dnipro in the early hours of Friday, March 1.

That's according to Roman Mrochko , head of the Municipal Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.



“Kherson is under enemy fire! The Russian army is shelling the city from the temporarily occupied left bank. A series of explosions was heard in the littoral districts,” he wrote.

Mrochko urged the locals to remain vigilant and stay away from windows.

As reported earlier, a Russian drone dropped explosives onto the backyardyard of an apartment block in Beryslav, Kherson region, leaving two civilians injured.