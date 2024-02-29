JK AGRI-MED Science Congress Concludes At SKUAST

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The JK AGRI-MED Science Congress being held at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST) , concluded on Thursday.

The congress at the Shalimar campus, marked a significant collaboration between various organizations including the Department of Science and Technology, J&K Government, SKIMS and JK Research Consortium.

The event witnessed a gathering of around 700 delegates including renowned scientists, scholars and students, setting the stage for the exchange of cutting-edge research and innovative ideas.

Speaking at the valedictory function, Vice-Chancellor SKUAST, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, said that the congress serves as a pivotal platform for comprehensive discussions on the integration of agriculture and medical sciences and is aimed at fostering a futuristic approach to both sectors and ultimately, nurturing a healthier society.

He said that it is for the first time in Jammu & Kashmir and India that agricultural and medical experts are coming on a single platform. The event involves SKUAST, SKIMS and the JK consortium of universities and researchers. The Jammu & Kashmir council for science and technology is supporting us in this venture.

“In recent decades, agriculture and medicine have made significant progress since independence. Farmer's economic conditions have improved and past diseases have declined. However, new challenges arise due to changing weather and other factors. Yet, we observe soil, water and environmental deterioration,” Ganai said.



“Our food contains toxic residues, contributing to disease escalation through the food chain. So, the collaboration between agricultural and medical experts is crucial. Improving animal health is essential for human health, as seventy percent of infectious diseases in humans stem from animals,” he added.

“India is now focusing on developing a Viksit India, considering our youthful demographic. To achieve this, we must enhance people's lives through more conferences in the future.”

Noted Endocrinologist and President, JK Science Technology and Innovation Council, Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Muhammad Ashraf Ganie, spoke at the mega conference about the importance of having convergence of research by two prestigious institutions.

“Earlier, the focus was on increasing the quantity of foods now that needs to be changed to quantity. He said more such events will be held in the future as well.” he said

All the scholars, faculty members and participants were felicitated at the concluding ceremony.