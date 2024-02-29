Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle Opens Flagship Stores For Crate & Barrel And CB2 In Jeddah

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



The store openings mark the first side by side stores for sister brands Crate & Barel and CB2 outside the US and second stores for the brands in Saudi Arabia The Saudi Arabia expansion follows a record growth, with both brands experiencing a 27% increase since their 2022 launch in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia, Jeddah: Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle, a pioneering leader in lifestyle retail across the GCC, today announced the grand opening of Crate & Barrel and CB2 in Red Sea Mall, Jeddah, marking the first side-by-side store for the sister brands outside the United States. Connecting customers to leading designers worldwide, the stores are set to provide dynamic collections curated for Jeddah residents, featuring indoor and outdoor furniture, tableware, kitchenware, décor, accessories, rugs, and bed and bath items.

The openings mark the second store for both Crate & Barrel and CB2 in the Kingdom, following the success of the Riyadh based stores, which saw a 27% growth since opening in 2022. The regional expansion is a continuation of the upward growth trajectory initiated by the brands' partnership with Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle, which launched in 2017 and also includes three Crate & Barrel stores and the region's first CB2 store in the UAE.

Fahed Ghanim, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle, said:

“We are thrilled to open our second stores for Crate & Barrel and CB2 in Saudi Arabia and bring these world-class brands to Jeddah residents. This move represents a significant milestone in our journey as we continue to elevate our Home category across the region.”

“ The dual openings also underscore our commitment to expansion into the Kingdom, ensuring that our valued customers in Saudi Arabia have access to globally sought-after brands and the latest design trends.”

Renowned globally for its modern furniture, textiles, kitchenware, and home decor, Crate & Barrel offers sought-after collections, including exclusive designer collaborations with Jake Arnold, Leanne Ford,

Athena Calderone and Molly Baz. The new 1,400 sqm Jeddah store introduces a dedicated space for Crate & Kids, showcasing children's decor, toys, furniture, accessories, and bed and bath items.

CB2, today's destination for unique and enduring design, invites customers to explore collections featuring design-forward collaborations with renowned designers such as Gianfranco Frattini and Lawson-Fenning, as well as a seasonal assortment of CB2 exclusives designed by a collective of designers from around the globe. From boucle love seats to velvet sofas and active woods and marbles, CB2's 630 sqm Jeddah store offers a unique selection of furniture and décor that can be mixed and matched to suit any aesthetic.

As Ramadan approaches, both stores will showcase curated collections perfect for entertaining, gifting and decorating this Holy Month. The spirit of the season comes alive with a wide range of living and dining room furniture from Crate & Barrel and unique décor, tabletop, and gifting ideas from CB2.

Sarah Sullivan, Senior Director of International Operations at Crate & Barrel Holdings, said:

“As we celebrate the grand opening of the Crate & Barrel and CB2 stores in Jeddah, we are delighted to see a growing demand for our brands in the region, a testament to the successful partnership with Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle. We look forward to curating inspiring spaces for Jeddah residents, introducing exclusive collaborations, and weaving our brands into the fabric of the community.”

“This marks not just an opening but a continuation of our commitment to enriching lives through world-class designs and exceptional home decor solutions.”

Jeddah based customers will have access to in-house design services through The Design Desk at Crate & Barrel and CB2's Interiors. The bespoke service provides valuable expertise, space planning and 3D room views, allowing customers to find inspiration for product pairings, colour palettes and pattern plays without lifting a finger.

Crate & Barrel and CB2 also provides an online shopping option through local platforms, which launched in 2021 and 2022 respectively. To ensure a seamless omnichannel shopping experience, both brands will offer swift delivery, at-home assembly, order tracking, and Buy Now, Pay Later fleixble payment options.