Sweden Plans To Build First Offshore Wind Farm

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Administrative Council of the Swedish region of
Westra-Hetaland recommended that the government permit the energy
company Vattenfall to build the first offshore wind farm, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
The proposal was put forward within the framework of a project
prepared by the Administrative Council on behalf of the
authorities.
The project involves the construction of a wind farm northwest
of Gothenburg, consisting of 81 wind turbines up to 340 meters high
(above the Eiffel Tower - ed.), which, according to Vattenfall
calculations, will produce 5.5 terawatt hours of electricity.
The Administrative Council of the district for the production of
electricity without the use of fossil fuels in Vestra Hetaland
actively promotes rapid growth. Provincial Governor Stan Tolgfors
spoke about the need to develop offshore wind and nuclear power to
meet the demand for electricity in the region, which is expected to
triple by 2045.
"The Poseidon wind farm has the potential to produce about the
same amount of electricity that is produced annually in Westra
Hetaland, and thus becomes an important factor in the transition to
green energy," Tolgfors said in a press release.
Monique Wanding, head of the ecology department of the
provincial administrative Council, says there have been discussions
about the possible impact of the power plant on shipping, fishing,
bird migration, the underwater environment for guinea pigs and
fish, as well as the topography of the sea.
"After a balanced assessment, we concluded that the benefits of
offshore wind energy are significant, as they contribute to
mitigating the effects of climate change and are a prerequisite for
regional development," Vanding stressed.
During the construction of the Poseidon power plant, it is
planned to firmly fix wind turbines on the seabed and use
technology that will be built on floating platforms. This is
primarily due to the water depth of 230 meters in some parts of the
152 square kilometer area.
