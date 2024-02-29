Russia's Coast Guard Cutter On Fire In Sea Of Azov - Intercept

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On February 29, a fire broke out on one of the boats operated by Russia's coast guards in the Sea of Azov.

That's according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

The crew reportedly suffered five casualties and an evacuation group was called to the scene of the incident, the report says.

The causes of the fire, as well as the nature of casualties, are being specified.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 29, a fire broke out on the Yermak icebreaker in the St. Petersburg sea port.