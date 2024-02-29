DMK Finalises Lok Sabha Seat-Sharing Formula With Left, Allots CPI-M, CPI Two Each

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 29 (IANS) Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, which is leading the INDIA bloc in the state, finalised the seat-sharing deal with the CPI and the CPI-M on Thursday.

On the basis of the formula, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) will contest two seats each. However, the constituencies will be decided later.

The decision was arrived during a meeting between the Left parties and the DMK at the latter's head office and agreements were signed between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin and CPI state Secretary R. Mutharasan and CPI-M state Secretary K. Balakrishnan, respectively.

In the 2019 general elections also, the CPI and CPI-M had contested and won as part of the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.

In 2019, the CPI contested from Nagapattinam and Tiruppur seats, while the CPI-M contested from Madurai and Coimbatore seat.

However, the DMK, in the previous round of discussions, informed the CPI-M leadership that it was difficult to part with the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat this time as the likelihood of Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan contesting from the seat was very high.