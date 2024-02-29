Reexporting Dried Fruits Makes Possible To Boost Potential Of Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Export

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Dried fruit export and import have historically played
significant roles in Central Asia, contributing to the region's
economy, culture, and trade networks.
Central Asian countries, including Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and
Kyrgyzstan, have been major exporters of dried fruits to
international markets. Their geographical location, favourable
climate, and abundance of fruit orchards make them well-suited for
fruit production and export.
Azerbaijan indeed possesses significant potential in fruit
production, but its processing industry has not yet reached the
desired level of development.
One of the countries in Central Asia, Uzbekistan, expressed its
willingness to cooperate with Azerbaijan in this field, through
which Uzbek dried fruits may be exported via Azerbaijan.
Between 2020 and 2021, the exports of dried fruits grew the
fastest in Turkiye ($87), Pakistan ($58), China ($52),
Kyrgyzstan ($30), and the United States ($28). Between 2020
and 2021, the fastest-growing importers of dried fruits were China
($98M), United States ($77), Russia ($40), France ($34),
and Germany ($28).
Uzbekistan ranks fifth in the dry fruit market, worth 2.9
billion.
The participation of representatives from the Azerbaijan Export
and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) at the exhibition
titled "INNOPROM: Big Industrial Week in Uzbekistan" reflects a
positive effort towards fostering economic collaboration between
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The exchange of views on enhancing
mutual exports and investments demonstrates a commitment to
exploring new opportunities for economic growth and
cooperation.
The specific discussions held with Hakan Agro Invest, Sunny Land
Products (Bonaf), and Eximsol regarding the packaging of Uzbek
dried fruits in the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) or other
Azerbaijani industrial parks are noteworthy. This suggests a
strategic consideration for leveraging Azerbaijan's industrial
infrastructure for the benefit of Uzbek products, particularly
dried fruits. The prospect of exporting these goods to third
countries underscores a broader vision for economic expansion and
global trade.
Uzbekistan, being distant from Europe, aims to implement this
through Azerbaijan. While Uzbekistan focuses on the production of
dried fruits, Azerbaijan, with its developed packaging sector,
seeks mutual economic development by benefiting from each other's
strengths.
In addition to facilitating trade between Uzbekistan and
Azerbaijan, the export of Uzbekistan's dried fruits through
Azerbaijan can offer a range of benefits for both countries.
Firstly, it can significantly boost economies by stimulating
bilateral trade and fostering a mutually beneficial economic
relationship. Reexporting Uzbek dried fruits will diversify
Azerbaijan's non-oil exports.
Furthermore, agricultural collaboration between Uzbekistan and
Azerbaijan can emerge from the trade in dried fruits, leading to
knowledge sharing in agricultural practices and technologies. This
collaboration can drive improvements in agricultural productivity
and sustainability, benefiting both countries in the long term. It
will also create new permanent jobs. Furthermore, this new know-how
for Azerbaijan can lead to new specialties in the country.
Overall, government policies, trade agreements, and market
dynamics will play crucial roles in determining the extent of these
benefits and fostering sustainable economic and cultural relations
between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.
Dried fruit export and import have played a significant role in
the processing of agricultural products and culture in Central
Asian countries.
