Neelu Vaghela's Entry As 'Soft-Spoken' Shanti Will Add A Twist To 'Suhaagan'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 29 (IANS) Veteran actress Neelu Vaghela, who has joined the romance drama 'Suhaagan' opened up on character Shanti Shukla, saying how her journey resonates deeply with its blend of gentleness and resilience, striking a chord within her.

"Being part of the show 'Suhaagan' is incredibly exciting, especially considering the immense love it has been receiving from the audience, keeping them glued to their television screens. Personally, Shanti's journey resonates deeply with its blend of gentleness and resilience, striking a chord within me," Neelu said while talking about the show.

"I'm thrilled about taking the audiences through her journey and the twists her entry brings to the story," she added.

The show has arrived at a pivotal junction in its tale of Bindiya (Garima Kishnani), Payal (Sakshi Sharma), and Krishna (Raghav Thakur) tied together in a love triangle that gets complicated as Samay (Sahil Phull) enters their lives.

In the current track, Samay and Bindiya are developing a bond which is getting stronger day by day making Krish jealous and insecure.

Amidst this, Neelu brings a whirlwind of excitement into the show as she steps into the shoes of Shanti, Samay's mother. With her arrival in the lives of Bindiya and Krish, the plot is about to take an exhilarating turn as she is very protective of her son Samay.

Shanti is a soft-spoken woman, who wields a sharp tongue when provoked, especially by Indu, Krishna's mother. Her love for her only son, Samay, knows no bounds, and she fiercely defends him and her dignity without compromise.

'Suhaagan' airs on Colors.