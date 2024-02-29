Anatomic Pathology Market: Industry Trends, Key Players, Size, Demand And Forecast 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled“ Anatomic Pathology Market Report by Product and Services (Instruments, Consumables, Services), Application (Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery and Development, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Research Laboratories, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the market share, size, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the anatomic pathology market?

The global anatomic pathology market size reached US$ 38.45 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 72.34 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.28% during 2024-2032.

Global Anatomic Pathology Market Trends:

The advancements in medical technology and diagnostic techniques have significantly expanded the scope and accuracy of anatomic pathology. The integration of digital pathology, artificial intelligence, and molecular diagnostics has enhanced the precision and efficiency of disease diagnosis and prognosis, leading to increased demand for anatomic pathology services. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the aging population have contributed to the growth of this market. As the incidence of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurodegenerative conditions continues to rise, there is a greater need for comprehensive pathology services to guide treatment decisions. The increasing awareness among healthcare providers and patients about the importance of early and accurate disease diagnosis has fueled the demand for anatomic pathology services.

Request to Get the Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anatomic-pathology-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Anatomic Pathology Industry:

Technological Advancements

The anatomic pathology market has seen significant growth due to advancements in technology. Modern pathology labs now utilize digital pathology, which includes digital imaging, automated equipment, and advanced software for data management. This technology allows for more precise and efficient diagnosis, aiding in the effective treatment of diseases. Additionally, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning in pathology is revolutionizing diagnostic methods. These technologies not only enhance the accuracy of diagnoses but also speed up the process, enabling pathologists to manage larger case volumes more effectively. This shift towards digital pathology is a major driving force in the market's expansion.

Increase in Chronic Diseases:

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases globally is another significant factor driving the growth of the anatomic pathology market. Diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and autoimmune diseases require extensive diagnostic procedures, including histopathological examinations. The increase in these conditions has led to a higher demand for anatomic pathology services to aid in accurate diagnosis and treatment planning. Furthermore, the aging population, more susceptible to such chronic diseases, contributes to the increasing need for these services. This demographic shift emphasizes the importance of efficient and reliable anatomic pathology services, further fueling market growth.

Healthcare Expenditure and Infrastructure Development:

Healthcare expenditure and infrastructure development significantly impact the anatomic pathology market. Increased investment in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing countries, has led to the establishment of more sophisticated healthcare facilities, including advanced pathology laboratories. This expansion enables greater access to quality healthcare services, including anatomic pathology. Additionally, governments and private sectors' investment in healthcare contributes to the market's growth by facilitating the adoption of advanced diagnostic techniques and expanding the reach of pathology services. Improved healthcare funding also means more training opportunities for pathologists, which is crucial for the market's sustainability and growth.

Anatomic Pathology Market Report Segmentation:

By Product and Services:



Instruments



Microtomes and Cryostat



Tissue Processors



Automatic Stainer



Whole Slide Imaging (WSI) Scanners

Others

Consumables



Reagents and Antibodies



Probes and Kits

Others Services

Consumables represented the largest segment due to their frequent usage and necessity in diagnostic procedures.

By Application:



Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery and Development Others

Disease diagnosis represented the largest segment as it is the primary function of Anatomic Pathology, contributing significantly to its demand.

By End User:



Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories Others

Hospitals represented the largest segment because they are the primary healthcare institutions that heavily rely on Anatomic Pathology services for patient care.

Regional Insights:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

North America emerged as the largest market, attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and higher healthcare expenditure.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Agilent Technologies Inc.

Ameripath (Quest Diagnostics Incorporated)

BioGenex

Cardinal Health

Epredia (PHC Holdings Corporation)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Danaher Corporation)

NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc. Sakura Finetek USA, Inc. (Olympus Corporation)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:













IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact

US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163