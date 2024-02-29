Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Report by Offering (Heat and Eat, Cook and Eat), Service (Single, Multiple), Meal Type (Vegan, Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian), Platform (Online, Offline), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global meal kit delivery services market size reached US$ 24.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 85.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% during 2024-2032.

Meal kit delivery services are modern solutions to meal preparation, offering enhanced convenience and culinary diversity to consumers. They provide subscribers with pre-portioned ingredients and detailed recipe instructions to prepare meals at home without the hassle of shopping for groceries. The concept aims to simplify cooking while promoting fresh, homemade food. Customers select their desired meals from a menu provided by the service. The service then delivers all the necessary ingredients, often including meats, vegetables, spices, and sauces, in precisely measured quantities. Along with the ingredients, customers receive step-by-step recipe cards, making it easy for them to follow cooking instructions. Meal kit delivery services offer several advantages, including reducing food waste, saving time on meal planning and grocery shopping, and introducing people to new cuisines and cooking techniques. At present, meat kit delivery services are gaining immense traction across the globe as they address the growing demand for convenient and diverse dining experiences at home.

Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Trends and Drivers:

The global meal kit delivery services market is primarily driven by the rising demand for meal kit services that offer pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes due to changing consumer lifestyles, characterized by busier schedules and a desire for convenient yet home-cooked meals. Apart from this, the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has accelerated the adoption of meal kits as people sought alternatives to dining out. Moreover, the increasing appeal of reducing food waste by providing precisely measured ingredients and eliminating the need for grocery shopping that aligns with sustainability and environmental concerns is propelling market growth. Additionally, the exploration of diverse cuisines and dietary preferences, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options, is another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the rising convenience of home-delivered meal kits, which save time and effort in meal planning and preparation, is contributing to market growth as busy households continue to seek practical solutions for daily dining.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Offering Insights:



Heat and Eat Cook and Eat

Service Insights:



Single Multiple

Meal Type Insights:



Vegan

Vegetarian Non-Vegetarian

Platform Insights:



Online Offline

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Blue Apron

LLC

ButcherBox

Fresh n' Lean

Gobble Inc

Gousto

HelloFresh

Home Chef (The Kroger Co.)

Hungryroot

Marley Spoon AG

Purple Carrot Sun Basket Inc

